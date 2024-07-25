One more Exclusive update from Prabhas’ Fauji

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Prabhas’ upcoming film is titled Fauji and Prabhas will be seen as a soldier. Hanu Raghavapudi is the director and the film will have a grand launch on August 22nd in Hyderabad. The film is set during the pre-independence and Hanu Raghavapudi made sure that Fauji also has a heart touching love story. We have one more exclusive update from the film. The film is set during the regime of Subhash Chandra Bose. He was the founder of Azad Hind Fauz and Prabhas works in the organization in the film.

Prabhas will transform himself as a soldier before he joins the sets of the film. Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are the frontrunners for the heroine’s role in Fauji. Vishal Chandrasekhar will score the music for this periodic drama and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film will head for release during the end of 2025. Prabhas will soon resume Raja Saab directed by Maruthi.