Home > Movie News

One more Music Director heading for Divorce

Published on March 24, 2025 by swathy

One more Music Director heading for Divorce

Young Tamil music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar got married to singer Saindhavi. The duo has officially filed for mutual divorce today in a Family Welfare Court based in Chennai. After the initial hearings, the judge has pushed the hearing to a later date. GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi got married in 2013 and they have seperated last year. After 12 years of togetherness, they have applied for divorce. The duo came and left in the same car.

Though differences cropped up, GV Prakash Kumar and Saidhavi have been working together for films and concerts. They are blessed with a daughter Anvi in 2020. GV Prakash Kumar is the nephew of legendary music composer AR Rahman and he also completed 25 films as an actor. He composed music for Telugu super hit film Lucky Baskhar featuring Dulquer Salmaan last year. He is the music composer for Nithiin’s upcoming release Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula.

