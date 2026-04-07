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Home > Movie News

One more Postponement for Akhil’s Lenin

Published on April 7, 2026 by sankar

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One more Postponement for Akhil’s Lenin

The team of Ram Charan’s Peddi will announce that the film will not hit the screens as per the plan on April 30th. The film is expected to have a release in the last week of June during the holiday weekend. Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin was initially planned for May 1st release and it was pushed to June 25th to avoid a clash with Peddi. Now, the team of Peddi is targeting the new release date of Lenin. The Akhil starrer has to be postponed again to a later date to avoid a clash.

The team of Lenin will announce the postponement after the new release date of Peddi is finalized. This would be the second postponement of Lenin and both of them are due to avoid the clash with Peddi. Lenin is currently in the final stages of shoot. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director and Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady. Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Lenin.

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