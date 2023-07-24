One more Production House joins Megastar’s Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi will work with Kalyan Krishna in his next film and it is inspired from Malayalam super hit film Bro Daddy. There are reports that Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this project and an official announcement would be made on August 22nd on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. This would be the second film for Sushmitha as producer after Santosh Shoban’s Sridevi Shoban Babu.

As per the update, top production house People Media Factory will join the film as producers. There are reports that People Media Factory will invest on the project while Sushmitha will share the profits from the film. Megastar too felt that this would be a fair deal and gave his nod. Trisha is paired up beside Chiranjeevi. There are reports that Sharwanand and Sree Leela will be a part of the project and an announcement is awaited.