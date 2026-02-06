One More Setback for Vijay

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

One More Setback for Vijay

Published on February 6, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet
image
Pradeep Ranganathan Delays LIK Again?
image
Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty

One More Setback for Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay is all set for political debut. The Karur stampede is currently under CBI Investigation and the actor’s last film Jana Nayagan which is made on a huge budget is stuck with censor hurdles. In one more setback, the Madras High Court has dismissed the writ petition that is filed by Vijay. The actor-turned-politician has filed a writ petition challenging an Income Tax Department order imposing a Rs 1.50 crore penalty for the non-disclosure of income in 2015–16.

The case said that an additional income of Rs 15 crores was not properly disclosed during the financial year by Vijay. The penalty was imposed by the Income Tax Department in September 2015 and the actor approached the Madras High Court in 2022 against the penalty of Rs 1.5 crores. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has delivered the verdict today and the court found no procedural infirmity in its issuance. The Madras HighCourt dismissed the writ petition but it granted the liberty to approach the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) to challenge the notice. Vijay is yet to issue a statement for the same.

Next Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty Previous Gunasekhar’s Euphoria Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

Latest

image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet
image
Pradeep Ranganathan Delays LIK Again?
image
Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty

Most Read

image
Jana Sena’s Move in Telangana Adds a New Twist to the Municipal Battle
image
AP’s first co-working space & digital library in Kuppam – APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna
image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Committee to Reexamine SIT Report on Tirumala Ghee Controversy

Related Articles

Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions