One More Setback for Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay is all set for political debut. The Karur stampede is currently under CBI Investigation and the actor’s last film Jana Nayagan which is made on a huge budget is stuck with censor hurdles. In one more setback, the Madras High Court has dismissed the writ petition that is filed by Vijay. The actor-turned-politician has filed a writ petition challenging an Income Tax Department order imposing a Rs 1.50 crore penalty for the non-disclosure of income in 2015–16.

The case said that an additional income of Rs 15 crores was not properly disclosed during the financial year by Vijay. The penalty was imposed by the Income Tax Department in September 2015 and the actor approached the Madras High Court in 2022 against the penalty of Rs 1.5 crores. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has delivered the verdict today and the court found no procedural infirmity in its issuance. The Madras HighCourt dismissed the writ petition but it granted the liberty to approach the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) to challenge the notice. Vijay is yet to issue a statement for the same.