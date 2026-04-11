x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

One More Shock for Jailer2

Published on April 11, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting
image
One More Shock for Jailer2
image
Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam
image
YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama
image
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Review

One More Shock for Jailer2

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 is said to have a powerful cameo of a cop. The team is keen to finalize a top actor from Telugu or Hindi for the role. Even before the shoot commenced, Nandamuri Balakrishna was approached and he declined the offer. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in talks and he decided not to take up the assignment and informed the team in the last minute. The schedule got disrupted after SRK turned down the offer.

The team has approached Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for the role and the actor too rejected the cop’s role recently. Rumours surfaced that Pawan Kalyan has signed the film and he will shoot for the role soon and the news is untrue. Pawan Kalyan is approached for the role and he politely rejected the proposal because of his political commitments. Jailer 2 is in the final stages of shoot and the film releases in August this year. Nelson is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers.

Next Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting Previous Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam
else

TRENDING

image
Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting
image
One More Shock for Jailer2
image
Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam

Latest

image
Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting
image
One More Shock for Jailer2
image
Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam
image
YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama
image
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Review

Most Read

image
YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama
image
Chandrababu Warns Ministers After Cabinet Agenda Leak
image
Fly91 Launches Vijayawada-Hyderabad Flights, Gulf Relief Services Announced

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses