One More Shock for Jailer2

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 is said to have a powerful cameo of a cop. The team is keen to finalize a top actor from Telugu or Hindi for the role. Even before the shoot commenced, Nandamuri Balakrishna was approached and he declined the offer. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in talks and he decided not to take up the assignment and informed the team in the last minute. The schedule got disrupted after SRK turned down the offer.

The team has approached Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for the role and the actor too rejected the cop’s role recently. Rumours surfaced that Pawan Kalyan has signed the film and he will shoot for the role soon and the news is untrue. Pawan Kalyan is approached for the role and he politely rejected the proposal because of his political commitments. Jailer 2 is in the final stages of shoot and the film releases in August this year. Nelson is the director and Sun Pictures are the producers.