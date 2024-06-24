x
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Home > Movie News > One more special event for Kalki 2898 AD

One more special event for Kalki 2898 AD

One more special event for Kalki 2898 AD

The fever of Kalki 2898 AD gripped the entire nation and the advance sales for the film are exceptional. The film is all set to emerge as the biggest ever opener of the year. After a recent event in Mumbai, the team of Kalki 2898 AD is planning for the last event for the film in Hyderabad. The team is finalizing the guests and an official announcement will be made soon. The team did not give a chance for the Question and Answer session for the media. Some of the recorded interviews are telecasted. Even the film’s director Nag Ashwin is not available for the recent event.

The team of Kalki 2898 AD is all set to celebrate the success with the media after the release. There would be a lot of interactions with the team and with Nag Ashwin post release. Prabhas is in plans to fly to Europe before the release of Kalki 2898 AD. It is unclear if the actor will be available for the last event of Kalki 2898 AD. The film is planned for a grand release on June 27th and it features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies bankrolled Kalki 2898 AD.

