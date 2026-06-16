x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi

Published on June 16, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Big Plans with The Paradise
image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi emerged as one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema. All his films made money and his producers are always in a safe zone. This is because of the bound script, strong pre-production and perfect planning for shoots. He has delivered a series of blockbusters for Sankranthi and he is now gearing up for Sankranthi 2027. He will direct Venkatesh and Kalyanram in his next and the film will have a grand launch on June 18th.

The shoot commences on June 22nd and Anil Ravipudi is in plans to complete the shoot by the end of October or before the mid of November. A perfect plan is chalked out and Anil Ravipudi is getting ready for one more Sankranthi storm. GV Prakash Kumar has delivered three tunes and the songs are getting ready. Venkatesh will join the sets from July and he will shoot without breaks till completion. Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty are the heroines. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the film is rumored to be titled January 13 Vidudhala.

Next Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film Previous Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Big Plans with The Paradise
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Nani’s Big Plans with The Paradise
image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi
image
Special Assembly Training for Newly Elected Tamil Nadu MLAs

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception