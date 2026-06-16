One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi emerged as one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema. All his films made money and his producers are always in a safe zone. This is because of the bound script, strong pre-production and perfect planning for shoots. He has delivered a series of blockbusters for Sankranthi and he is now gearing up for Sankranthi 2027. He will direct Venkatesh and Kalyanram in his next and the film will have a grand launch on June 18th.

The shoot commences on June 22nd and Anil Ravipudi is in plans to complete the shoot by the end of October or before the mid of November. A perfect plan is chalked out and Anil Ravipudi is getting ready for one more Sankranthi storm. GV Prakash Kumar has delivered three tunes and the songs are getting ready. Venkatesh will join the sets from July and he will shoot without breaks till completion. Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty are the heroines. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the film is rumored to be titled January 13 Vidudhala.