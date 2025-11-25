x
One more title considered for NTR and Neel Film

Published on November 25, 2025 by sankar

One more title considered for NTR and Neel Film

NTR

Top actor NTR is working with KGF fame Prashanth Neel and the film is said to be a high voltage action entertainer. The film’s shoot is delayed by months and Dragon is the title considered for the film. The film’s producer Ravi Shankar himself confirmed the title on public stages several times in the past. Now, the producer says that the team is considering one more title for the film and Dragon is not finalized. Prashanth Neel and his team are considering a better pan-Indian title for the film told the producer.

Ravi Shankar is also all excited about the project saying that the film will unveil the real potential of NTR as an actor. Two massive schedules are planned in December and January for the film. NTR’s lean look turned out to be a point of discussion but the team remained tight-lipped. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of Dragon. The film’s new release date will be announced next year.

