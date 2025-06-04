One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th

The new-age Production Houses Sapta Aswa Creatives and Vyra Entertainments in collaboration with Bunny Vas Works have just dropped a whacky and wildly intriguing Pre-Look Poster, and it’s already sparking curiosity across social media & trade.

Bunny Vas, for the first time presenting a film under BV Works, strengthens the confidence on this project. Bunny Vas & one of the Producers of this project Bhanu Pratapa has collaborated earlier for Thandel and delivered a blockbuster. The duo has continued their success streak with AAY & #Single, raising expectations on this project.

The project is cemented with Vyra Entertainments joining hands who has delivered the soothing blockbuster Hi Nanna.

The unveiled intriguing Pre-Look poster is raising curiosity and laughter. Featuring a lineup of masked men donning quirky red caps and hiding their identities in blue masks, reveal hints at a rollercoaster of fun, mystery, and madness. With the poster announcing “First Look on June 6th,” the makers have set the tone for a film that promises to be as unpredictable as it is entertaining.

The film is directed by debutant Vijayendar S & Produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala & Co-produced by Somaraju Penmetsa.

The film is backed by RR Dhruvan as Music Director, Siddharth SJ as Cinematographer, Peekay as Editor, Gandhi Nadikudikar as Art Director, Rajeev Kumar Rama as Executive Producer, Shilpa Tangturu as Costume Designer.

The film is gearing up to deliver a fresh flavor of fun with a unique narrative style. The visual aesthetics and design language of the pre-look already reflect the film’s commitment to youthful energy and wild imagination.

Stay tuned for the official First Look on June 6th, unveiling the cast and giving audiences a peek into the madness that awaits!