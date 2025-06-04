x
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th

Published on June 4, 2025 by nymisha

Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th

The new-age Production Houses Sapta Aswa Creatives and Vyra Entertainments in collaboration with Bunny Vas Works have just dropped a whacky and wildly intriguing Pre-Look Poster, and it’s already sparking curiosity across social media & trade.

Bunny Vas, for the first time presenting a film under BV Works, strengthens the confidence on this project. Bunny Vas & one of the Producers of this project Bhanu Pratapa has collaborated earlier for Thandel and delivered a blockbuster. The duo has continued their success streak with AAY & #Single, raising expectations on this project.

The project is cemented with Vyra Entertainments joining hands who has delivered the soothing blockbuster Hi Nanna.

The unveiled intriguing Pre-Look poster is raising curiosity and laughter. Featuring a lineup of masked men donning quirky red caps and hiding their identities in blue masks, reveal hints at a rollercoaster of fun, mystery, and madness. With the poster announcing “First Look on June 6th,” the makers have set the tone for a film that promises to be as unpredictable as it is entertaining.

The film is directed by debutant Vijayendar S & Produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala & Co-produced by Somaraju Penmetsa.

The film is backed by RR Dhruvan as Music Director, Siddharth SJ as Cinematographer, Peekay as Editor, Gandhi Nadikudikar as Art Director, Rajeev Kumar Rama as Executive Producer, Shilpa Tangturu as Costume Designer.

The film is gearing up to deliver a fresh flavor of fun with a unique narrative style. The visual aesthetics and design language of the pre-look already reflect the film’s commitment to youthful energy and wild imagination.

Stay tuned for the official First Look on June 6th, unveiling the cast and giving audiences a peek into the madness that awaits!

Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move
New Updates on Pawan Kalyan’s OG
One Poster. Many Questions. First Look Unmasks It All on June 6th
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally
Andhra Pradesh to Get ₹1,130 Crore Investment
JSP Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Faces Opposition Within Party

