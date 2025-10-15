x
Home > Politics

“One State, One Capital, One Vision”: Nara Lokesh on Andhra Pradesh’s New Era of Growth

Published on October 15, 2025 by Sanyogita

“One State, One Capital, One Vision”: Nara Lokesh on Andhra Pradesh’s New Era of Growth

Lokesh invites Jagan to Assembly to know facts

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh has painted a bold picture of the state’s future, one built on investment and innovation. Speaking at a press conference in Amaravati, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is entering a transformative phase, with Google’s massive USD 15 billion investment in Visakhapatnam marking the beginning of a new industrial wave.

Lokesh compared this moment to the way Microsoft changed Hyderabad’s destiny two decades ago, adding that Google’s arrival will do the same for Visakhapatnam. “The city is set to become a global technology hub,” he said, describing the project as a milestone that will not only strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s economy but also reshape its identity on the world map.

Google’s Big Bet on Andhra Pradesh

According to Lokesh, the Google investment will bring over one lakh job opportunities, both direct and indirect. Beyond the main data center, the project is expected to attract a range of AI-based and cloud-driven companies, creating a powerful tech ecosystem in the region.

Lokesh detailed the months of strategic efforts behind this success, from his meeting with Google executives in September 2024 to his visit to the U.S. to meet Google Cloud’s global leadership. He also praised the coordination between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that their shared vision made such a large-scale investment possible.

Decentralization as the Core Vision

Emphasizing the TDP government’s guiding principle, Lokesh said, “Our goal is development through decentralization — One State, One Capital.” He explained that unlike the previous administration, which encouraged fragmentation and confusion, the Naidu government is committed to creating a strong administrative capital in Amaravati while ensuring balanced industrial development across all regions.

“Decentralization doesn’t mean dividing the state, it means equal opportunities for every region,” Lokesh clarified. Under this approach:

  • Visakhapatnam and North Andhra will host IT and tech giants like Google, TCS, Cognizant, and Accenture.
  • Anantapur and Kurnool will focus on renewable energy and cement industries.
  • Chittoor and Kadapa will expand electronics manufacturing, including the growth of Sri City.
  • Prakasam will see major investments from Reliance Industries.
  • Amaravati will emerge as the hub for quantum computing and high-tech innovation.
  • East and West Godavari districts will see massive promotion of the aquaculture sector.

“Double Engine Bullet Train Government”

Lokesh took pride in Andhra Pradesh ranking first in the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ in India. “We don’t just sign MoUs; we deliver results,” he said confidently. Reiterating the government’s promise to create 20 lakh jobs, Lokesh said that the IT sector alone will contribute five lakh of them.

He added humorously, “Every state has a double-engine government, but Andhra Pradesh has a ‘double-engine bullet train government’. With Modi in Delhi and Chandrababu in Amaravati, the pace of progress is unstoppable.”

More Good News Ahead

Lokesh hinted that November will bring more big-ticket investments and positive announcements for the state. He also revealed that electricity tariffs will be reduced by 13 paise per unit next month, easing the burden on consumers and industries alike.

Taking a dig at the previous YSRCP government, Lokesh said the last five years were a period of destruction. “People are no longer falling for the false propaganda of the ‘Paytm batch’,” he remarked sharply. “The ones who once claimed to build data centers didn’t even know what a data center was.”

A Future Anchored in One Capital, One Dream

Concluding his address, Lokesh said, “We built history with Kia Motors, and now we’re rewriting it with Google in Visakhapatnam. But our foundation remains one — One State, One Capital, One Vision for Growth.”

With Amaravati as the administrative heart and Visakhapatnam rising as the technology nerve center, Nara Lokesh’s message was clear: Andhra Pradesh is not just rebuilding, it’s racing ahead.

