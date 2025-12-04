x
One year for Pushpa Stampede: How is Sritej?

Published on December 4, 2025 by sankar

One year for Pushpa Stampede: How is Sritej?

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s last film Pushpa: The Rule released a year ago and the stampede incident in Sandhya theatre on the night of the premiere show created a sensation. Two people from a family lost their lives and their son Sritej is battling for life. It has been a year but he is yet to recover completely. Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers have helped them financially and Allu Arjun’s team is personally monitoring the health updates of Sritej.

From the past one day, there are speculations that Sritej’s father is unhappy and the team of Allu Arjun are not responding. This is untrue. Allu Arjun and his team are in touch with the family of Sritej. The total money spent or paid for Sritej’s family is Rs 3.20 crores. A Fixed Deposit was made and the bank is paying interest to the family of Sritej. Allu Arjun’s close friend and producer Bunny Vas responded about the controversy today during a press conference. He said that there are people from the industry like Dil Raju who are in the middle to talk. Bunny Vas also revealed that they are ready to offer any kind of help for the family of Sritej. Hope he recovers well.

