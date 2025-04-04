Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad officially launched the online slot booking system for registration offices from the Secretariat. This new system aims to eliminate the need for people to wait for days to complete their registration work.

The slot booking facility will be available in 26 district centers and more than 290 sub-registrar offices across Andhra Pradesh. The minister emphasized that this initiative is part of broader reforms to prevent land disputes and ensure transparency in administrative processes.

“Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has always insisted on creating a citizen-friendly environment with transparent governance,” said Minister Satyaprasad. The new system was developed after extensive discussions with various stakeholders, including builders’ associations and business people, to gather feedback and implement effective reforms.

With the new online module, people can upload their documents in advance and book their preferred time slots. Registration can be completed in just 10 minutes when all parties buyers, sellers, and witnesses arrive at their scheduled time. This creates a better environment where people can complete their work quickly and efficiently.

The Andhra Pradesh government is also working to integrate all departments connected to the registration department. Additionally, services will be available on holidays for a small extra fee, providing greater flexibility to citizens. Despite initial skepticism, similar initiatives during recent festivals generated revenue of approximately 72 crore rupees for the AP government while keeping the public satisfied.