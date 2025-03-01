x
Only Field Visits Reveal People’s Problems: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

Only Field Visits Reveal People’s Problems: CM Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said he constantly thinks about ways to create wealth for the state. Speaking at a public meeting in GD Nellore during his Chittoor district tour, he emphasized that officials can understand people’s problems only by visiting them in the field, not by sitting in air-conditioned rooms.

Chandrababu Naidu noted that happiness is now visible everywhere among people after they suffered for five years under the previous government. His administration is providing pensions to 64 lakh people, increasing disability pensions to Rs 6,000 for 8 lakh differently-abled persons. Kidney and thalassemia patients receive Rs 10,000, while those with severe illnesses get Rs 15,000. The government spends Rs 33,000 crores annually on these pensions.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed that India sets an example to the world in family values and relationships. He directed officials to deliver pensions directly to homes, saying his wish is to bring light into poor people’s lives. Chandrababu Naidu mentioned his government achieved 12.9% growth rate within just nine months.

The AP government is focusing on infrastructure development with matching grants from the central government. Road repairs will be completed within two months, and four-lane roads are being built in congested areas. Chandrababu Naidu also announced completing the DSC recruitment process by June, establishing Anna Canteens where needed, and providing Rs 15,000 per child under the “Salute to Mothers” scheme in May.

AP Farmers will receive Rs 20,000 financial assistance soon, along with fishermen families. Chandrababu Naidu encouraged farmers to generate electricity at home and in their fields, and to switch to electric vehicles. He stressed that his TDP lead government makes promises only when they can be fulfilled.

