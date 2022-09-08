OOJ And Kanam Grand US Premieres Today

Talented Hero Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham and the film’s Tamil version, Kanam are releasing tomorrow across the globe. The US Premieres of the film are going to happen in a few hours. Oke Oka Jeevitham has got one of the best Trailers in recent times with interesting content blended with Sci-fi and Mother sentiment.

It’s been a long time since a Sci-fi film has come in Telugu and will be a fascinating factor for the audience. The mother track involving Amala Akkineni will stir the emotions.

The dialogues and music are added advantage to the film. Sharwanand mark performance will move the audience. The comedy by Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi will leave the audience in splits.

Successful Overseas distribution house, Fly High Cinemas in association with Southern Star International is distributing Oke Oka Jeevitham and its Tamil version, Kanam in the United States. They are bringing the film to US audience in your nearby locations at reasonable pricing. All passes have been enabled to make the movie more affordable.

The distributors welcome the Telugu audience to watch the film in theaters this weekend with their families to enjoy the film that has thrilling elements and family emotions.