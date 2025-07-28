Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that Operation Sindoor was launched in direct response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and tourists. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he emphasized that this operation aimed to deliver justice to the families of the victims and to demonstrate India’s strong resolve against terrorism.

Minister Singh stated that Operation Sindoor was not a war, but a well-planned military response targeting terrorist camps across the border. He explained that the operation had both military and strategic goals, which were successfully achieved.

“Our aim was never to begin a war. Our focus was on eliminating terror camps and sending a strong message to those who support terrorism,” he said.

The Defence Minister clarified that questions regarding the number of aircraft involved or minor details should not overshadow the main issue of national security. “Our armed forces have acted with precision and responsibility,” he added.

Pakistan’s Response and Aftermath

Following India’s action, Pakistan attempted to retaliate, but Indian defence forces successfully countered every attack. According to Singh, Indian forces responded with missile strikes, destroying a missile launching station inside Pakistan.

He noted that after facing the impact of India’s response, Pakistani officials requested a halt to the escalating situation, showing the effectiveness of the Indian operation.

Air Force and Army Honoured

The Minister praised the Indian Air Force for its courage and professionalism, highlighting that India’s tri-services – Army, Navy, and Air Force worked together to push back enemy threats. “The world has witnessed the strength of our armed forces,” he said.

During the operation, Indian forces destroyed seven terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied territories. Over 100 terrorists were neutralized in a mission that lasted just 22 minutes. Singh described “Sindoor” as a symbol of bravery and valor.

No Harm to Civilians

He also reassured the House that the Indian forces took utmost care to avoid civilian casualties in Pakistan. “We were careful to target only terrorist hideouts, ensuring that ordinary citizens were not harmed,” Singh added.

Pahalgam Attack – A Heinous Act

Calling the Pahalgam terror attack “inhuman and shameful,” the Minister said the terrorists targeted tourists after asking their religion, a deeply disturbing act that called for a firm response.

Operation Sindoor has been hailed by the Defence Minister as a decisive and successful mission, sending a clear message to terrorist organizations and their backers. He congratulated the armed forces for their bravery and assured the public that protecting the nation and its people is the top priority of the Indian government