x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Politics

Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Published on July 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada’s Mallika Gandha: Celebrate Love n Music
image
Dream coming true: Tenders called for Vijayawada Metro Rail
image
DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming
image
Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans

Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that Operation Sindoor was launched in direct response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and tourists. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he emphasized that this operation aimed to deliver justice to the families of the victims and to demonstrate India’s strong resolve against terrorism.

Minister Singh stated that Operation Sindoor was not a war, but a well-planned military response targeting terrorist camps across the border. He explained that the operation had both military and strategic goals, which were successfully achieved.

“Our aim was never to begin a war. Our focus was on eliminating terror camps and sending a strong message to those who support terrorism,” he said.

The Defence Minister clarified that questions regarding the number of aircraft involved or minor details should not overshadow the main issue of national security. “Our armed forces have acted with precision and responsibility,” he added.

Pakistan’s Response and Aftermath

Following India’s action, Pakistan attempted to retaliate, but Indian defence forces successfully countered every attack. According to Singh, Indian forces responded with missile strikes, destroying a missile launching station inside Pakistan.

He noted that after facing the impact of India’s response, Pakistani officials requested a halt to the escalating situation, showing the effectiveness of the Indian operation.

Air Force and Army Honoured

The Minister praised the Indian Air Force for its courage and professionalism, highlighting that India’s tri-services – Army, Navy, and Air Force worked together to push back enemy threats. “The world has witnessed the strength of our armed forces,” he said.

During the operation, Indian forces destroyed seven terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied territories. Over 100 terrorists were neutralized in a mission that lasted just 22 minutes. Singh described “Sindoor” as a symbol of bravery and valor.

No Harm to Civilians

He also reassured the House that the Indian forces took utmost care to avoid civilian casualties in Pakistan. “We were careful to target only terrorist hideouts, ensuring that ordinary citizens were not harmed,” Singh added.

Pahalgam Attack – A Heinous Act

Calling the Pahalgam terror attack “inhuman and shameful,” the Minister said the terrorists targeted tourists after asking their religion, a deeply disturbing act that called for a firm response.

Operation Sindoor has been hailed by the Defence Minister as a decisive and successful mission, sending a clear message to terrorist organizations and their backers. He congratulated the armed forces for their bravery and assured the public that protecting the nation and its people is the top priority of the Indian government

Next DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming Previous Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans
else

TRENDING

image
Telusu Kada’s Mallika Gandha: Celebrate Love n Music
image
DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming
image
Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans

Latest

image
Telusu Kada’s Mallika Gandha: Celebrate Love n Music
image
Dream coming true: Tenders called for Vijayawada Metro Rail
image
DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming
image
Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
Dulquer’s Kaantha Teaser: A Clash Of Titans

Most Read

image
Dream coming true: Tenders called for Vijayawada Metro Rail
image
Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore Tour Focuses on Ports, Urban Growth, and Sports Development

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini