Home > Movie News

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s Strong Message

Published on May 12, 2025 by swathy

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi’s Strong Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the country after the success of Operation Sindoor, which was initiated by India because of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent people died. “Operation Sindoor” was India’s strong answer to that attack. The Indian Army targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In his speech, PM Modi said that the Indian Army and intelligence agencies did a very good job. He made it clear that India will not stay quiet against terrorism. He also said that the Army had full freedom to take action against terrorists.

PM Narendra Modi shared how the operation was done using missiles and drones to destroy terrorist bases. He also blamed Pakistan for helping terrorists. He said this operation was important to stop terrorism from across the border and to protect India. PM Modi clearly said that if anyone attacks India, the reply will be even stronger. He also repeated that India will not accept any outsider’s help to solve matters like PoK.

His speech showed India’s strong stand on national security. It warned enemies not to mess with India and showed that the country is ready to protect its people and land.

Operation Sindoor was a big moment in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. It showed both military power and strong diplomatic stand.

Previous OTT Platforms coming with New Demands
