Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama during the debate on Operation Sindoor, as opposition leaders fiercely criticised the central government’s handling of national security, diplomacy, and recent terror-related incidents. The discussion, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 Indian lives, turned into a charged exchange filled with emotional appeals, strategic accusations, and pointed political challenges.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre’s Strategy and Silence on Trump

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi took the floor with a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a public denial of US President Donald Trump’s claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “If Trump’s claim is false, why hasn’t the Prime Minister refuted it?” Rahul asked, accusing the government of remaining silent on matters that concern national sovereignty and foreign policy.

Rahul also targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks about India informing Pakistan mid-operation and avoiding military targets during Operation Sindoor. “You tied our pilots’ hands,” he said, questioning why the Indian Air Force was restrained from attacking air defence systems, which could have prevented aircraft losses. He rejected comparisons to the 1971 Indo-Pak war, calling them politically convenient and historically inaccurate.

Owaisi Questions Ceasefire and Cricket Ties with Pakistan

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised the government’s mixed messaging in dealing with Pakistan. He pointed out that it was the White House and not the Indian government that announced the ceasefire, raising doubts about who is truly calling the shots diplomatically. Owaisi also questioned how a cricket match with Pakistan could go on mere days after the Pahalgam attack. “If we say blood and water cannot flow together, how can cricket and conflict coexist?” he asked.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Emotional Response to Shah’s Remarks

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi brought a deeply personal tone to the debate, responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier remarks about Sonia Gandhi allegedly showing sympathy for terrorists in the 2008 Batla House encounter. Priyanka defended her mother by recalling the loss of her father, Rajiv Gandhi, to terrorism. “My mother shed tears when her husband was martyred. That pain is why I can stand here today and speak for those who lost loved ones in Pahalgam,” she said.

The debate around Operation Sindoor went far beyond military operations, touching raw political and emotional nerves. From Rahul Gandhi’s sharp rebuke of strategic missteps, to Owaisi’s tough questions on diplomatic consistency, and Priyanka Gandhi’s emotional retort on terrorism’s human cost, the session turned into a full-fledged political clash. As Operation Sindoor remains under public and political scrutiny, the government now faces mounting pressure not only to defend its decisions but also to answer uncomfortable questions about transparency, diplomacy, and national security in a time of crisis.