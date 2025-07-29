x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

Published on July 29, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players
image
Video: Daily Wrap – July 29 Highlights
image
OG Promotions to kickstart in August
image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy
image
Kingdom Team drops Premiere Plans

Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy

The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama during the debate on Operation Sindoor, as opposition leaders fiercely criticised the central government’s handling of national security, diplomacy, and recent terror-related incidents. The discussion, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 Indian lives, turned into a charged exchange filled with emotional appeals, strategic accusations, and pointed political challenges.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre’s Strategy and Silence on Trump

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi took the floor with a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a public denial of US President Donald Trump’s claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “If Trump’s claim is false, why hasn’t the Prime Minister refuted it?” Rahul asked, accusing the government of remaining silent on matters that concern national sovereignty and foreign policy.

Rahul also targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks about India informing Pakistan mid-operation and avoiding military targets during Operation Sindoor. “You tied our pilots’ hands,” he said, questioning why the Indian Air Force was restrained from attacking air defence systems, which could have prevented aircraft losses. He rejected comparisons to the 1971 Indo-Pak war, calling them politically convenient and historically inaccurate.

Owaisi Questions Ceasefire and Cricket Ties with Pakistan

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised the government’s mixed messaging in dealing with Pakistan. He pointed out that it was the White House and not the Indian government that announced the ceasefire, raising doubts about who is truly calling the shots diplomatically. Owaisi also questioned how a cricket match with Pakistan could go on mere days after the Pahalgam attack. “If we say blood and water cannot flow together, how can cricket and conflict coexist?” he asked.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Emotional Response to Shah’s Remarks

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi brought a deeply personal tone to the debate, responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier remarks about Sonia Gandhi allegedly showing sympathy for terrorists in the 2008 Batla House encounter. Priyanka defended her mother by recalling the loss of her father, Rajiv Gandhi, to terrorism. “My mother shed tears when her husband was martyred. That pain is why I can stand here today and speak for those who lost loved ones in Pahalgam,” she said.

The debate around Operation Sindoor went far beyond military operations, touching raw political and emotional nerves. From Rahul Gandhi’s sharp rebuke of strategic missteps, to Owaisi’s tough questions on diplomatic consistency, and Priyanka Gandhi’s emotional retort on terrorism’s human cost, the session turned into a full-fledged political clash. As Operation Sindoor remains under public and political scrutiny, the government now faces mounting pressure not only to defend its decisions but also to answer uncomfortable questions about transparency, diplomacy, and national security in a time of crisis.

Next OG Promotions to kickstart in August Previous Kingdom Team drops Premiere Plans
else

TRENDING

image
Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players
image
OG Promotions to kickstart in August
image
Aamir Khan keeps his Promise for Sitaare Zameen Par

Latest

image
Digital Piracy Haunting OTT Players
image
Video: Daily Wrap – July 29 Highlights
image
OG Promotions to kickstart in August
image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy
image
Kingdom Team drops Premiere Plans

Most Read

image
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Storm: Rahul Calls Out Modi, Owaisi Slams Cricket Diplomacy
image
Kingdom Team drops Premiere Plans
image
“Complaint Now, Revenge Later!” – YSRCP’s App of Vengeance?

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit