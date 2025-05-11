Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, India took several strong actions against Pakistan. On April 23rd, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, halting water sharing from key rivers, which is crucial for Pakistan. Diplomatic ties were sharply reduced, with both countries expelling each other’s diplomats and citizens. India closed all borders, including Attari-Wagah, and stopped air travel. Pakistan retaliated by banning Indian airlines from its airspace.

India also revoked all visas for Pakistanis, suspended the SAARC visa exemption, and ordered all Pakistani citizens in India to leave within 48 hours, by May 1, 2025. Pakistani military officers in India were sent back, and Indian military attachés returned from Islamabad, with staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad being reduced. Furthermore, India directed all OTT and streaming platforms to remove Pakistani digital content and blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels. Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities and influencers were blocked, and the release of Fawad Khan’s film was stopped, reinforcing a ban on Pakistani artists in Indian cinema.

Shocking Revelations :

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, authorities have identified 22 Pakistani women who have resided in the district for years on long-term visas, primarily after marrying Indian men. Despite not obtaining Indian citizenship, they possess Indian ration and Aadhaar cards, and accessing welfare schemes. These women have given birth to 95 Indian citizen children, and with about 35% now grandmothers, their families have expanded to over 500 members. While they remain Pakistani nationals with pending Indian citizenship applications, increased scrutiny of Pakistani-origin families following the Pahalgam attack has led to a review of their legal status, though no deportation orders have been issued.

Pakistanis have a huge fan following in India, and they earn money here, a trend not limited to any particular community. Pakistani music and TV serials are very popular and often trend on YouTube.

The silence of top-tier Bollywood celebrities speaks volumes, especially those who have expressed deep concern over Ukraine and Palestine.

Meanwhile, the IMF Executive Board has approved the first review of Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), immediately releasing $1 billion to the country.

The crisis has sparked social media activity, with Indians successfully countering Pakistani propaganda.

Who actually won?

Well, it depends on achieving the actual targets, which India did by sending a clear message by targeting nine terrorist launchpads and by killing more than 100 terrorists.

On the other hand, Pakistan lost around $4 billion worth of artillery, lives and was almost successful in securing 7 billion US dollars from the IMF.

-Sanyogita

