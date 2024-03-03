Operation Valentine: One more disappointment for Varun Tej

Varun Tej is one Telugu actor who has been attempting interesting films and they are falling short of expectations. Antariksham 9000 KMPH, Ghani, Gandeevadhari Arjuna are with interesting concepts but the bad execution made these films fall short of expectations. He now tested his luck with Operation Valentine and the film is based on the deadly Pulwama attacks. Varun Tej’s intentions were to deliver an interesting experience for the audience but the film fell flat and the audience did not show up for the film. The footfalls of Operation Valentine are terrible when compared to the previous films of Varun Tej. The first day reported numbers are shockingly low for Operation Valentine.

This will have a huge impact on Varun Tej’s next film Matka, a big-budget periodic film that is put on hold. The makers are waiting for the result of Operation Valentine. Varun Tej is yet to sign any new film other than Matka for now and he is in rethinking mode. His commercial films like Tholi Prema, Fidaa, F2 and Gaddalakonda Ganesh collected good money. Varun Tej’s theatrical market reached rock bottom after back to back flops.