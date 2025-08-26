Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”

In a democracy as vast and diverse as India’s, elections are not just administrative exercises. Elections are sacred expressions of the people’s will. Yet today, we are witnessing a troubling trend where elections are reduced to mere slogans, tools of political pressure, and even casual threats thrown around in public rallies and press conferences. The latest instance comes from Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay, who boldly declared that his party is ready to “go for elections” and would “win for sure,” while demanding voter roll corrections and transparency.

One cannot help but ask: Is this a responsible statement from a sitting Member of Parliament? Is Bandi Sanjay prepared to bear the cost and effort that fresh elections would entail? This is yet another political gimmick, a sound bite to stir public emotion without any real accountability?

Such statements aren’t just politically immature; they’re a direct challenge to the integrity of the democratic process.

Andhra Pradesh Echoes the Same Tune

This recklessness is not isolated. Across Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party, despite holding only 11 Assembly seats after the 2024 elections, is already discussing the next elections. Instead of focusing on immediate governance challenges, such as rising unemployment and infrastructure gaps, political leaders appear more interested in playing the long game of power rather than addressing the short-term crises faced by citizens.

Even more troubling is the abusive and derogatory language used by some MLAs and MPs during public interactions. These are elected representatives, not street-corner agitators. How can a public servant speak with such venom and still claim to uphold the values of the Constitution? Whether the language is directed at rivals or institutions, it reflects a deeper decay in political culture, one that demands urgent correction.

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks: A Much-Needed Wake-Up Call

Adding to the concern is the recent statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused certain parties of undermining the Election Commission of India (EC) by making false allegations against its functioning.

In an era of growing mistrust and misinformation, Gandhi’s remarks underline a crucial point: you don’t strengthen democracy by weakening its institutions through reckless finger-pointing. Politicians across party lines, including those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, must understand that their words carry weight. Allegations, especially against institutions like the EC, must be backed by evidence, not political desperation.

Time for Media and Institutions to Step Up

This is also a moment of reckoning for the media. Press meets and political events filled with unverified claims, offensive language, and inflammatory rhetoric should not be broadcast without scrutiny. Why should public platforms be used to spread toxicity? Media outlets must implement strict editorial policies that bar live coverage of such content unless it meets basic standards of truthfulness and civility.

Equally, the Election Commission, courts, and constitutional watchdogs must assert their authority. The line between freedom of speech and abuse of democratic privilege is being crossed far too often.

A Dangerous Drift from Public Service

What we are seeing from Bandi Sanjay’s bold demands for premature elections, YSRCP’s obsession with 2029, to baseless attacks on institutions like the EC is a shift in the political mindset: from governance to gamesmanship.

It’s time our political class remembers that public office is not a platform for personal ambition, but a position of service, humility, and responsibility. The future of Indian democracy depends not just on free and fair elections, but on how responsibly we treat them.