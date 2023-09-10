Opinion: Jr NTR’s Silence on CBN’s Arrest: Balancing Expectations and Priorities

The recent arrest of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ignited a flurry of responses from various political corners. While many leaders have openly criticized the arrest, the conspicuous silence of Jr NTR, a popular actor and the nephew of Naidu, has spurred a debate on whether his response should be anticipated.

NTR Supporters’ Perspective: A Balanced Approach

On one side of the argument, some supporters of both TDP and Jr NTR advocate that demanding an immediate public response from him might not be warranted. They argue that family support is already in place, with prominent family members such as Balakrishna, Lokesh, and Purandhareshwari condemning the arrest. Given this, Jr NTR’s public statement might not significantly sway the situation, leading to the perspective that his response, while appreciated, should not be deemed obligatory. Supporters in this camp suggest that Jr NTR, like anyone else, has personal priorities that should not be overshadowed by political expectations.

Divisive Demands and Expectations:

On the opposing side of the debate, there are two distinct groups calling for a public statement from Jr NTR. Firstly, some YSRCP supporters contend that Jr NTR’s silence implies a lack of support for TDP. They also far-fetch this logic to conclude that Jr NTR has tacit support for YSRCP. This viewpoint relies on a somewhat convoluted logic, attempting to correlate Jr NTR’s silence with his political allegiances. Ironically, even if NTR issues a statement in this kind of situation, this group of people derive the meaning that they want from that statement.

The second group pressing for a statement comprises die-hard TDP fans who insist that Jr NTR must support the party unequivocally, regardless of his personal sentiments or commitments. They frequently cite past incidents, such as Jr NTR’s response during the health university name change and the incident of CBN shedding tears, to argue their case. This section of people too will never feel fully happy. Even if NTR issues a statement, they won’t be satisfied with that and they expect Jr NTR to come on to the road to support TDP in upcoming elections.

The Complex Role of Public Figures

Ultimately, this debate demonstrates the complex nature of scenarios that a public figure like NTR handles on a day-to-day basis. The public expectations for figures like Jr NTR, especially during sensitive political junctures like this look crazy. While some argue for restraint and understanding of his personal choices, others emphasize the weight of his familial and public roles. The situation underscores how keenly NTR’s response or absence of it is monitored by different sections of people of Telugu states.