Opinion: Why CBN is a notch higher than others during crisis ?

Telugu Desam Party national president and current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, entered the 30th year after he first took oath of the same post of the united state in 1995 on September 1st. But, there is hardly any celebration for this achievement because he is busy awake all night from the last two days, staying on ground, monitoring the damage done by floods, assuring the people of affected areas of all possible help from his government.

This extra and timely effort is what makes Chandrababu Naidu a man of the crisis and puts him in a different league from his rivals like Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR who never came out on such dire emergency situations when they were in power.

Naidu’s detractors might call this as publicity stunt and contend that he could do all this from his office instead of claiming attention of the media. But, he has always preferred to lead the official machinary from the front and keep them motivated with his efforts. Lending moral support to the victims during disasters is viral and who else can do this than the head of the state. Moreover, when the CM himself is on ground, no official will have a chance to evade his responsibilities. This will make a huge difference.

At the age of 74, Chandrababu Naidu showed no signs of fatigue despite taking any rest from the last 24 hours as he himself took part in the rescue operations and travelled the areas swamped with rainwater through a boat to take stock of the situation and to review the relief measures. He marshalled the disaster management teams quite effectively and ensured that all his MLAs and Ministers are also doing the same in their constituencies as many parts of the state witnessed record rainfall in the last couple of days.

The way CBN is handling the flood crisis is likened to that of his inspiring efforts during the severe cyclone Hudhud that left in its wake a trail of destruction. So, the public opinion is that no one other than Naidu can handle such unforeseen calamities with his able adminstration and ample experience.