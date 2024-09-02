x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Opinion: Why CBN is a notch higher than others during crisis ?

Published on September 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Opinion: Why CBN is a notch higher than others during crisis ?

Telugu Desam Party national president and current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, entered the 30th year after he first took oath of the same post of the united state in 1995 on September 1st. But, there is hardly any celebration for this achievement because he is busy awake all night from the last two days, staying on ground, monitoring the damage done by floods, assuring the people of affected areas of all possible help from his government.

This extra and timely effort is what makes Chandrababu Naidu a man of the crisis and puts him in a different league from his rivals like Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR who never came out on such dire emergency situations when they were in power.

Naidu’s detractors might call this as publicity stunt and contend that he could do all this from his office instead of claiming attention of the media. But, he has always preferred to lead the official machinary from the front and keep them motivated with his efforts. Lending moral support to the victims during disasters is viral and who else can do this than the head of the state. Moreover, when the CM himself is on ground, no official will have a chance to evade his responsibilities. This will make a huge difference.

At the age of 74, Chandrababu Naidu showed no signs of fatigue despite taking any rest from the last 24 hours as he himself took part in the rescue operations and travelled the areas swamped with rainwater through a boat to take stock of the situation and to review the relief measures. He marshalled the disaster management teams quite effectively and ensured that all his MLAs and Ministers are also doing the same in their constituencies as many parts of the state witnessed record rainfall in the last couple of days.

The way CBN is handling the flood crisis is likened to that of his inspiring efforts during the severe cyclone Hudhud that left in its wake a trail of destruction. So, the public opinion is that no one other than Naidu can handle such unforeseen calamities with his able adminstration and ample experience.

Next Want to act in a sequel with Balayya : Chiranjeevi Previous Celebrating Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday: A Look at His Political Journey
else

TRENDING

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Latest

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look