Opposition trying to vitiate atmosphere in state: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged on Wednesday that the Opposition being “unable to digest the popularity” of his government, is trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

At the launch of Jagananna Thodu Scheme which is aimed at providing financial assistance to traditional artisans, Reddy lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He alleged that the Opposition would also incite communal violence just to derail the government’s welfare agenda.

Reacting to the attacks on TDP offices on Tuesday, Reddy said, “the Opposition leaders were using offensive language. It was the state-wide reaction of those who admire me and lost cool on hearing abusive language and misinformation being spread on television.”

TDP spokesman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy hurled abuses at the Chief Minister which triggered a violent reaction from some people who attacked the Opposition’s office in Amaravati and other parts of the state.

DIsmissing the misinformation spread by Kommareddy, the Chief Minister said that his government has never shown any discrimination in implementation of welfare schemes on the grounds of caste, community, region or even party affiliation.

He attributed people’s support and God’s blessings for the victory of the YSR Congress Party and the defeat of the Opposition.

“Unfortunately the Opposition and a section of yellow media like Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV5 are unable to digest the love and affection we receive from people,” he said.

Talking about the satisfaction he gets from serving people of his state, he added, “I would continue to serve the people despite the conspiracies and hurdles created by the Opposition.”