Ormax Stars India Loves: Prabhas and Samantha Tops the List

Ormax Media has conducted a survey and the results revealed that Prabhas is the most Loved Male star of the country. Vijay, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith Kumar are named in the top five in the list. Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ram Charan, Askhay Kumar and Nani made it to the top ten of the list of the most Love Indian Male stars. Six Tollywood actors made it to the top ten in the list.

Among the actresses, Samantha raced to the top of the list of Ormax Stars India Loves. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Trisha and Kajal Aggarwal are in the top five in the list. Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia made it to the top ten among the actresses.