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Home > Movie News

Oscar Honour for RRR Editor Sreekar Prasad

Published on June 25, 2026 by nymisha

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Oscar Honour for RRR Editor Sreekar Prasad

Veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad has added another prestigious milestone to his remarkable career. The acclaimed editor, who worked on SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR, has been invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that presents the Oscars. Academy membership comes with voting rights for future Oscar nominations and winners, making it one of the highest recognitions for film professionals across the world.

Sreekar Prasad’s journey spans over three decades in several film industries. Starting his career in Telugu cinema, he went on to become one of India’s most celebrated editors, working across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. His filmography includes classics and blockbusters such as Dil Chahta Hai, Kannathil Muthamittal, Okkadu, Guru, Kaminey, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Talvar, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, RRR, Ponniyin Selvan and The Goat Life. He is also a multiple times National Award winner and is widely regarded as one of the finest editors of Indian cinema.

The Academy’s invitation is seen as a recognition of Sreekar Prasad’s immense contribution to cinema. With Indian talent increasingly finding global recognition after the success of RRR and other international breakthroughs, Sreekar Prasad’s inclusion in the Academy is another proud moment for Indian cinema.

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