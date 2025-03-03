x
Oscars 2025: Full List of Winners

Published on March 3, 2025 by nymisha

Oscars 2025: Full List of Winners

The event of the 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Anora emerged as the biggest surprise for the evening and the comedy drama bagged five awards including the Best Film and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Adrien Brody bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in The Brutalist. Here is the complete list of awards:

Best picture: Anora
Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Best Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)
Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Best International Film: I’m Still Here
Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land
Best Original Screenplay: Anora (Sean Baker)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave (Peter Straughan)
Best Original Score: The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Perez
Best Animated Film: Flow
Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two
Best Costume Design: Wicked (Paul Tazewell)
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Sound: Dune: Part Two
Best Production Design: Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance
Best Film Editing: Anora (Sean Baker)
Best Live Action Short Film: I’m Not a Robot
Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress

