Oscars 2025: Full List of Winners

The event of the 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Anora emerged as the biggest surprise for the evening and the comedy drama bagged five awards including the Best Film and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Adrien Brody bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in The Brutalist. Here is the complete list of awards:

Best picture: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best International Film: I’m Still Here

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land

Best Original Screenplay: Anora (Sean Baker)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave (Peter Straughan)

Best Original Score: The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Perez

Best Animated Film: Flow

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Best Costume Design: Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance

Best Film Editing: Anora (Sean Baker)

Best Live Action Short Film: I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress