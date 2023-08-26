Osii Pellamma from Kushi is a groovy fun number

Advertisement

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, is currently one of the most anticipated romantic movies in Indian cinema. The film directed by Shiva Nirvana, releasing on September 1st in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Prestigious production mythri movie makers bringing this entertainer. Kushi is the promising Pan India project with good hype in other languages. The movie’s promotion is picking up steam as the release date approaches.

Today makers unveiled the Fifth single Osi Pellamma and it’s fun number with the energetic beats. The music composed, arranged, and programmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who gave a groovy track after back to back melodies.

The lyrics carry depth and emotion, complementing the dynamic vocals of Rahul Sipligunj and Saketh. The song’s energy is enhanced by Vijay Deverakonda stunning dance moves.

The recently held music concert was a huge success. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.