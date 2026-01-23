OSSS Trailer: Breezy Godavari Rom-Com, With A Twist

Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba ignite the screen in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, A R Sajeev’s debut directorial gem- a breezy rural drama blending sharp banter and heartfelt family vibes. Building on the teaser and songs’ massive buzz, Vijay Deverakonda just released the trailer, ramping up excitement for its January 30th theatrical release.

Fish trader Omkar Naidu (Tharun Bhascker) weds the feisty Shanti (Eesha Rebba), but his nonstop griping and bruised ego spark a hilarious showdown. When she claps back with unyielding spirit, Omkar’s revenge plot hilariously backfires, proving wits trump brawn in this Godavari village tale.

Tharun owns the slacker-husband role with spot-on dialect and effortless comic timing, while Eesha nails the empowered wife’s dual layers of fire and flexible. Brahmaji steals scenes as the laugh machine, adding punchy support.

A R Sajeev infuses the coastal backdrop with authentic Godavari humor, making the narrative burst with regional flavor. Deepak Yaragera’s lens paints the estuary’s lush allure in stunning strokes, paired with Jay Krish’s score that pulses with comedic rhythm. S Originals and Movie Verse Studios deliver polished production fit for a crowd-pleaser.

This trailer screams breezy rom-com vibes, with a twist in the tale. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is primed to hook audiences big time.