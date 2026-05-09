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Home > Movie News

OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films

Published on May 9, 2026 by swathy

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OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films

The OTT players have introduced a new rule to finalize the release date of the films. They are finalizing the dates as per their digital streaming chart. As the OTT deals are fetching good prices, the producers have to bend down to the rules imposed by the OTT players. With a heap of films lined up, some of the big-budget films are unsold. With the digital deals not sold, the makers are puzzled and they are waiting to close the deal and release the film.

This is disrupting the release chart of films as the digital players are finalizing the dates and they are not much bothered about the proper release date or a clash with other films. They are just concerned about their slate of digital releases. This has turned out to be a new stress for the producers as they are losing money in the theatrical run. If the release date is not proper, the distributors are not ready to pay big money for the theatrical rights. On the whole, the OTT deals have disrupted the theatrical plans and the release chart of the upcoming Indian movies.

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