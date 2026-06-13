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Home > Movie News

OTT Deals: Producers Confused on Choice of Films

Published on June 13, 2026 by swathy

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OTT Deals: Producers Confused on Choice of Films

After a huge decline in the digital deals, the entire stress is now on the producer and the theatrical run has turned out to be crucial for every film of the star. The digital players are now approving films from the script stage. If scripts are rejected, the digital players are not ready to acquire the rights after the film is made. If the film ends up as a blockbuster, the thing is different after the release. But if it ends as a flop, there would be no deal of option.

The Telugu producers are investing on a script and after a time, the script is sent to a digital platform. If the script is rejected by the team, the producer is losing his confidence and he is left puzzled if he can go ahead and complete the shoot. There is a tricky situation currently as they have to secure some money through digital deals. The choice of films are influenced by the digital players now. A number of films are kept on hold after the digital platforms have rejected scripts. Several directors and actors too are finding it hard to argue with the producers and mount pressure on them to go ahead as the digital rights have turned crucial.

Next When will Akhil’s Lenin Release? Previous Video : Nagabandham Movie Producers Exclusive Interview
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