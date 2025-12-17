x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OTT Options to watch this Weekend

Published on December 17, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt
image
OTT Options to watch this Weekend
image
No Fun, No Emotion, Only Physical Task: BB Telugu 9 Last Week Dull and Boring
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 100: Tasks, Tensions and Milestones
image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi

OTT Options to watch this Weekend

Like every week, there are a lot of options to watch in the digital space for the Indian audience this weekend. Telugu films Raju Weds Rambai, Premante are available to watch. Four More Shots Please: Season 5, The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 4 and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders are the other good options. Here is the list of streaming options available this weekend:

December 16th:

Sisu: Road to Revenge (English): PrimeVideo Rent
King Ivory (English): PrimeVideo Rent
The Running Man (English): PrimeVideo Rent
Thieves Highway (English): PrimeVideo Rent

December 18th:

Raju Weds Rambai (Telugu Film): ETV Win
Emily In Paris Season 5 (English, Tamil, Hindi): Netflix

December 19th:

Premante (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix
Nayanam (Telugu): Zee5 Original
Divya Dristi (Telugu): Sunnxt
Four More Shots Please: Season 5 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): PrimeVideo
Pharma (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Jio Plus Hotstar
Dominic And The Ladies Purse (Malayalam): Zee5
Breakdown: 1975 (English Documentary): Netflix
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English): Netflix

December 20th:

Ugly: Season (English):Jio Plus Hotstar
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 4 (Hindi): Netflix

Next Exclusive: Prabhas’ Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt Previous No Fun, No Emotion, Only Physical Task: BB Telugu 9 Last Week Dull and Boring
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt
image
OTT Options to watch this Weekend
image
Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar’s Film

Latest

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt
image
OTT Options to watch this Weekend
image
No Fun, No Emotion, Only Physical Task: BB Telugu 9 Last Week Dull and Boring
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 100: Tasks, Tensions and Milestones
image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi

Most Read

image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi
image
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
image
TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Calls for Modernised Counting System

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics