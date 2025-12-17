OTT Options to watch this Weekend

Like every week, there are a lot of options to watch in the digital space for the Indian audience this weekend. Telugu films Raju Weds Rambai, Premante are available to watch. Four More Shots Please: Season 5, The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 4 and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders are the other good options. Here is the list of streaming options available this weekend:

December 16th:

Sisu: Road to Revenge (English): PrimeVideo Rent

King Ivory (English): PrimeVideo Rent

The Running Man (English): PrimeVideo Rent

Thieves Highway (English): PrimeVideo Rent

December 18th:

Raju Weds Rambai (Telugu Film): ETV Win

Emily In Paris Season 5 (English, Tamil, Hindi): Netflix

December 19th:

Premante (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix

Nayanam (Telugu): Zee5 Original

Divya Dristi (Telugu): Sunnxt

Four More Shots Please: Season 5 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): PrimeVideo

Pharma (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Jio Plus Hotstar

Dominic And The Ladies Purse (Malayalam): Zee5

Breakdown: 1975 (English Documentary): Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English): Netflix

December 20th:

Ugly: Season (English):Jio Plus Hotstar

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 4 (Hindi): Netflix