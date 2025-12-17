OTT Options to watch this Weekend

Like every week, there are a lot of options to watch in the digital space for the Indian audience this weekend. Telugu films Raju Weds Rambai, Premante are available to watch. Four More Shots Please: Season 5, The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 4 and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders are the other good options. Here is the list of streaming options available this weekend:
December 16th:
Sisu: Road to Revenge (English): PrimeVideo Rent
King Ivory (English): PrimeVideo Rent
The Running Man (English): PrimeVideo Rent
Thieves Highway (English): PrimeVideo Rent
December 18th:
Raju Weds Rambai (Telugu Film): ETV Win
Emily In Paris Season 5 (English, Tamil, Hindi): Netflix
December 19th:
Premante (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix
Nayanam (Telugu): Zee5 Original
Divya Dristi (Telugu): Sunnxt
Four More Shots Please: Season 5 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): PrimeVideo
Pharma (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Jio Plus Hotstar
Dominic And The Ladies Purse (Malayalam): Zee5
Breakdown: 1975 (English Documentary): Netflix
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English): Netflix
December 20th:
Ugly: Season (English):Jio Plus Hotstar
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 4 (Hindi): Netflix