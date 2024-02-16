x
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
OTT Picks: Audience Prioritizing

OTT Picks: Audience Prioritizing

The Indian audience and film lovers have thousands of options to watch on the OTT platforms. Apart from international content, the films and web series from various languages are dubbed and are available in all the regional languages. The latest trend is that the audience are not much interested in watching flop films in the digital space. They are prioritizing their options and are prefering to watch the content of neighboring languages instead of watching flop films.

The viewership on televisions too came down and the satellite rights got slashed. The Indian audience are also on a hunt for interesting and unique content instead of regular boring commercial flicks. Several Tamil and Malayalam films are widely watched by the Telugu audience in the recent times. The asking price for the digital rights for some of the actors too came down in the recent times and the digital players are selective depending on the combinations and the cast, crew. For now, the perspective of the Indian audience changed in the recent months.

Next AP High Court clears the release of Rajadhani Files Previous Exclusive: Anushka's Seelavathi
