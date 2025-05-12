x
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
Home > Movie News

OTT Platforms coming with New Demands

Published on May 12, 2025 by swathy

OTT Platforms coming with New Demands

Post pandemic, the audience have been spending over time on digital platforms and the OTT platforms are shelling out big money to acquire the streaming rights of Indian films. Digital giants like Amazon and Netflix have reached the producers of regional Indian films and they are shelling out big money. With the name of OTT trade, Telugu producers have started multiple projects. Now, the OTT platforms started to dictate and dominate the producers.

They have been finalizing the release dates to acquire the release dates. The new clause is that the digital giants are keen to be involved in some of the films right from the script stage to buy the digital rights. They are asking the producers to send the bound script to finalize the OTT deal in advance. If they suggest changes, the team has to make the necessary changes. It means that the OTT platforms will be involved in all the crafts right from the start of the project. This would be a threat for the creativity of the directors and their team. Slowly, the digital platforms are taking the lead.

