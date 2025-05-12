OTT Platforms coming with New Demands

Post pandemic, the audience have been spending over time on digital platforms and the OTT platforms are shelling out big money to acquire the streaming rights of Indian films. Digital giants like Amazon and Netflix have reached the producers of regional Indian films and they are shelling out big money. With the name of OTT trade, Telugu producers have started multiple projects. Now, the OTT platforms started to dictate and dominate the producers.

They have been finalizing the release dates to acquire the release dates. The new clause is that the digital giants are keen to be involved in some of the films right from the script stage to buy the digital rights. They are asking the producers to send the bound script to finalize the OTT deal in advance. If they suggest changes, the team has to make the necessary changes. It means that the OTT platforms will be involved in all the crafts right from the start of the project. This would be a threat for the creativity of the directors and their team. Slowly, the digital platforms are taking the lead.