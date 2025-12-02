x
OTT Platforms’ New Guidelines for Producers

Published on December 2, 2025 by sankar

OTT Platforms’ New Guidelines for Producers

The Digital Platforms are now dictating rules and they are finalizing the release dates of several Indian films. The producers have no other options and they have surrendered to the OTT platforms as they are able to recover a major budget through the digital deals. With a number of films in making, the digital platforms have turned choosy and they are not buying every film. They have set up new teams for all the languages which are finalizing the deals as per the craze of the film.

Some of the films are bought after the songs and the teaser are released. The biggest shock for the producers is that the digital platforms are now imposing new rules about the OTT deal. The OTT deal of a film in the future will rely and depend on the theatrical performance of the film. The digital players have conveyed the same for the producers. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Akhanda 2 on the same basis. If the film’s gross touches the proposed mark, the producers will get a bigger amount through the digital deal.

Else, there would be a slash in the digital deal of the film. There would be a 25 percent rise or decline in the digital deal depending on the box-office performance of the film. This will be applicable for small, medium and big-budget projects in the future. So, all the producers who produce successful films will be safe or will make profits. Else, there would be a dent in the digital deal and this burns the pockets of the producers. This will be implemented for all the films from now on.

Next Exclusive: NTR gives Clarity to Koratala Siva Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sharp Nominations and Strategic Targeting
