OTT Releases for this Weekend

Published on January 29, 2026 by sankar

OTT Releases for this Weekend

OTT Releases for this Weekend

A lot of options are available for the Indian audience to watch on various digital platforms this weekend. India’s biggest hit film of 2025 Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix from tomorrow and the announcement is due. English film Anaconda is available on Prime Video. Telugu films Champion, Constable and Patang are available this weekend. Karthi’s Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar is streaming from yesterday on Prime Video. Malayalam blockbuster film Sarvam Maya is also available for streaming. Here is the list of streaming options for the weekend:

January 27th:

Anaconda (English): Prime Video
Gustaakh Ishq (Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Zootopia 2 (English): Prime Video

January 28th:

Vaa Vaathiyaar (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi): Prime Video
Wonder Man (English): Jio Hotstar
The Wrecking Crew (English): Prime Video

January 29th:

Champion (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix
Constable (Telugu): ETV Win
Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight (English): Netflix
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

January 30th:

Dhurandhar (Hindi): Netflix (Announcement yet to be Made)
Patang (Telugu): Sun Nxt
Sarvam Maya (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi): Jio Hotstar
Grizzly Night (English): Prime Video

February 1st:

Sullivan’s Crossing (English): Netflix

