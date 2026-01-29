OTT Releases for this Weekend

A lot of options are available for the Indian audience to watch on various digital platforms this weekend. India’s biggest hit film of 2025 Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix from tomorrow and the announcement is due. English film Anaconda is available on Prime Video. Telugu films Champion, Constable and Patang are available this weekend. Karthi’s Tamil film Vaa Vaathiyaar is streaming from yesterday on Prime Video. Malayalam blockbuster film Sarvam Maya is also available for streaming. Here is the list of streaming options for the weekend:

January 27th:

Anaconda (English): Prime Video

Gustaakh Ishq (Hindi): Jio Hotstar

Zootopia 2 (English): Prime Video

January 28th:

Vaa Vaathiyaar (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi): Prime Video

Wonder Man (English): Jio Hotstar

The Wrecking Crew (English): Prime Video

January 29th:

Champion (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix

Constable (Telugu): ETV Win

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight (English): Netflix

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

January 30th:

Dhurandhar (Hindi): Netflix (Announcement yet to be Made)

Patang (Telugu): Sun Nxt

Sarvam Maya (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi): Jio Hotstar

Grizzly Night (English): Prime Video

February 1st:

Sullivan’s Crossing (English): Netflix