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Home > Movie News

OTT Releases for this Weekend

Published on March 25, 2026 by sankar

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OTT Releases for this Weekend

There are no notable Telugu films releasing on any OTT platform this week. A bunch of English and other language titles are available for streaming over this weekend for the Indian audience across various digital platforms. Here is the streaming list:

March 24th:

Goat (English): Prime Video
How To Make A Killing (English): Prime Video
I Can Only Imagine 2 (English): Prime Video
Ready Or Not: Texas (Korean): Netflix
Youngblood (English): Prime Video

March 25th:

Anaconda (English): Netflix
Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Pretty Lethal (English): Prime Video

March 26th:

Red Line (Thai): Netflix
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

March 27th:

Maaya Bimbum (Tamil): Sun Nxt
Masthishka Maranam (Malayalam): Netflix
O Romeo (Hindi): Prime Video
BTS: The Return (English): Netflix
Projapati 2 (Bengali): Zee5

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