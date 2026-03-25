OTT Releases for this Weekend

There are no notable Telugu films releasing on any OTT platform this week. A bunch of English and other language titles are available for streaming over this weekend for the Indian audience across various digital platforms. Here is the streaming list:

March 24th:

Goat (English): Prime Video

How To Make A Killing (English): Prime Video

I Can Only Imagine 2 (English): Prime Video

Ready Or Not: Texas (Korean): Netflix

Youngblood (English): Prime Video

March 25th:

Anaconda (English): Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Jio Hotstar

Pretty Lethal (English): Prime Video

March 26th:

Red Line (Thai): Netflix

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

March 27th:

Maaya Bimbum (Tamil): Sun Nxt

Masthishka Maranam (Malayalam): Netflix

O Romeo (Hindi): Prime Video

BTS: The Return (English): Netflix

Projapati 2 (Bengali): Zee5