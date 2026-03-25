OTT Releases for this Weekend

There are no notable Telugu films releasing on any OTT platform this week. A bunch of English and other language titles are available for streaming over this weekend for the Indian audience across various digital platforms. Here is the streaming list:
March 24th:
Goat (English): Prime Video
How To Make A Killing (English): Prime Video
I Can Only Imagine 2 (English): Prime Video
Ready Or Not: Texas (Korean): Netflix
Youngblood (English): Prime Video
March 25th:
Anaconda (English): Netflix
Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Jio Hotstar
Pretty Lethal (English): Prime Video
March 26th:
Red Line (Thai): Netflix
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
March 27th:
Maaya Bimbum (Tamil): Sun Nxt
Masthishka Maranam (Malayalam): Netflix
O Romeo (Hindi): Prime Video
BTS: The Return (English): Netflix
Projapati 2 (Bengali): Zee5