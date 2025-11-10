x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OTT Shock: Producer & Ex-VP Under Scanner for Inflated Digital-Rights Deals

Published on November 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: City Braces for a High-Stakes By-Election Tomorrow
image
Gatha Vaibhavam Trailer: Interesting Blend of Time Periods
image
Summer 2026: Young Actors to Test their Luck
image
SK, Jason, Lyca’s Sigma First Look: Ready For Action
image
All Eyes on Raja Saab Music Now

OTT Shock: Producer & Ex-VP Under Scanner for Inflated Digital-Rights Deals

A leading OTT platform is preparing to file criminal charges against a Tollywood producer and one of its former senior employees over allegedly inflated digital-rights deals spanning 2022–2024. The company’s internal audit was launched after a tip-off from members of the producer’s own camp, and the review reportedly found that three small-budget films by the same producer were sold at unusually high prices — in fact, higher than what several mid-range films fetched in that period. The OTT firm initially suspected collusion between the producer and its content-acquisition vice president, a highly influential figure who was asked to leave in early 2025. Now, the audit findings and the tip-off together have all but confirmed the suspicious transactions.

Sources say the OTT platform is first pursuing civil recovery to reclaim the inflated payments, while its legal team is also preparing to initiate criminal proceedings under Sections 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust) and 120B (Conspiracy) of the IPC. Industry circles are abuzz that this case could open a Pandora’s box in the OTT space, where numbers, influence, and integrity often collide behind closed doors.

Next All Eyes on Raja Saab Music Now Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sai Eliminated
else

TRENDING

image
Gatha Vaibhavam Trailer: Interesting Blend of Time Periods
image
Summer 2026: Young Actors to Test their Luck
image
SK, Jason, Lyca’s Sigma First Look: Ready For Action

Latest

image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: City Braces for a High-Stakes By-Election Tomorrow
image
Gatha Vaibhavam Trailer: Interesting Blend of Time Periods
image
Summer 2026: Young Actors to Test their Luck
image
SK, Jason, Lyca’s Sigma First Look: Ready For Action
image
All Eyes on Raja Saab Music Now

Most Read

image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: City Braces for a High-Stakes By-Election Tomorrow
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue