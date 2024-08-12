Our hospitals should be top in the country, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the officials to ensure that the government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh should be placed on the top of the country. He said that the hospitals should have the best equipment and high-quality services.

The chief minister held a review of the medical and health department on the day at the Velagapudi secretariat. He wanted the officials to offer better services to the people. He also told them to improve the tele medicine system in the state.

The chief minister said that the previous YSR Congress government had neglected the health sector. He said that the government hospitals and clinics were neglected completely. The health sector in the government was completely neglected by the previous government, he said.

He wanted the officials to focus on giving quality services to the people at the government hospitals. The hospitals should work on par with the corporate hospitals, the chief minister said. He wanted the officials to keep an eye on the functioning of the government hospitals at the district level.

He wanted the officials to keep the beds in the government hospitals neat and clean. He also wanted the officials to keep the hospital premises clean and neat. Cleanliness is important in the government hospitals, the chief minister said.

He also wanted the officials to collect the kidney patients list in every mandal. He also told them to take the health care services to the tribal areas. He said that feeder ambulances should be made available in the tribal areas. Health care should be at a phone call away, he said.

Health and health education is the priority of this government, Chandrababu Naidu said. He said that there would be no dearth of funds for the health sector and wanted the officials to keep every service available at the government hospital. He further said that he would keep holding the review meeting frequently to ensure that best quality services are made available to the people in the state.