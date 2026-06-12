Over 1Lakh pending files cleared as TG Govt Completes 99-Day ‘Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika’ Action Plan

The Telangana government’s 99-day action plan, Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika, was successfully implemented between March 6 and June 12, receiving widespread public participation across the state, as per government.

The government cleared 1,06,598 pending files across departments.

The programme was designed to take governance closer to people through a series of thematic initiatives involving public representatives, government officials and citizens from the village level to the district level.

Massive Public Participation Across State

Village-level Gram Sabhas were conducted in 12,758 out of 12,760 gram panchayats, while Ward Sabhas were held in 3,175 of the state’s 3,288 municipal wards. A total of 15.76 lakh people participated in these meetings.

At the constituency level, 1.10 lakh people took part in programmes across 119 Assembly constituencies, while district-level events in all 32 districts recorded participation of 37,294 people. The government also distributed assets to 32,451 beneficiaries at the district level.

Focus on Cleanliness and Governance

As part of sanitation and file clearance drives, programmes were conducted in 12,700 gram panchayats and 135 urban local bodies, involving nearly 21 lakh people.

Around 4,551 tonnes of solid waste were collected and disposed of, while cleanliness drives were undertaken in 12,303 government office buildings.

Health Infrastructure Strengthened

During Health Week, awareness programmes on public health, disease prevention, maternal and child healthcare, HIV prevention, AYUSH and anti-drug initiatives were organised statewide.

Major healthcare projects launched included:

A ₹30-crore LINAC facility at NIMS.

A ₹24-crore Centre of Excellence block at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda.

A Critical Care Block in Nagarkurnool.

Infrastructure development at Telkapally Primary Health Centre.

Appointment orders were also issued to 755 healthcare personnel.

Road Safety Campaign Reaches Lakhs

Under the Arrive Alive road safety campaign:

4,512 village road safety committees were formed.

1.39 lakh people participated in awareness programmes.

393 accident-prone junctions and 548 black spots were identified for corrective action.

Eye screening camps tested 16,079 drivers, with vision-related issues detected in 4,863 individuals.

Awareness campaigns focused on the Golden Hour concept, helmet use, seatbelt compliance and prevention of drunk driving.

Welfare and Child Safety Initiatives

During Welfare Week, inspections were conducted in 1,574 welfare hostels to review facilities, cleanliness and safety standards.

The government linked 9,275 unemployed youth to skill development programmes and trained 24,415 students through 159 summer camps covering sports, yoga, arts and digital literacy.

Under Child Safety and Say No to Drugs Week:

She Teams, Anti-Human Trafficking Units and Bharosa Centres conducted 1,702 awareness sessions.

More than 1.55 lakh people participated.

Awareness was created on the POCSO Act, prevention of child marriages, cyber safety, drug abuse and emergency helplines.

The government also launched the Bal Panchayat initiative, providing children aged 10-18 a platform to discuss local issues.

Farmer Outreach and Agricultural Awareness

Farmer Week brought together departments of agriculture, horticulture, marketing, cooperation, banking, animal husbandry, fisheries and irrigation.

Farmers received awareness on:

Soil health and natural farming.

Crop diversification.

Drone technology.

Solar pumps.

Oil palm cultivation.

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Loan melas.

In 95 constituencies, 76,024 farmers were educated on micro-irrigation subsidies, while 32,818 farmers participated in loan melas. A Mega Rythu Mela was organised in Hanamkonda. The TG Organics app, monitoring committees and cooperative clubs were also launched.

Youth and Sports Activities

Youth and Sports Week featured statewide programmes on fitness, leadership, employment and cultural awareness.

Events included:

5K marathons.

Yoga and Zumba sessions.

Youth Parliaments.

Tourism clubs.

Cleanliness drives.

Job fairs.

Appointment letters were distributed to employed youth, while medals and trophies were awarded to sports achievers.

Women’s Empowerment Programmes

Women’s Week focused on empowerment, nutrition, maternal and child health, livelihoods and strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Key initiatives included:

Inauguration of 50 Anganwadi centres built at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Opening of 27 Anganwadi buildings.

Foundation stones laid for Stree Shakti Bhavans in 7,292 villages.

Construction of 131 food grain warehouses.

Development of 577 livelihood work sheds.

The government stated that the 99-day programme successfully combined governance, welfare, infrastructure development and public participation, bringing administrative services closer to citizens across Telangana.