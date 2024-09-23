Over 4,500 Phones Tapped in Telangana!

A shocking revelation in Telangana’s phone tapping case has come to light, with the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) allegedly tapping more than 4,500 phones in just 15 days. This information was disclosed by the public prosecutor during bail petition arguments for Mekala Thirupatanna, the fourth accused in the case.

The massive surveillance operation reportedly took place between November 15 and 30. Hyderabad Police have recovered about 340 GB of data related to phone tapping of various leaders and businessmen, including Revanth Reddy. A charge sheet has already been filed, with a supplementary charge sheet expected soon.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to bring two key accused, former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Rao, back to India from abroad. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested Interpol to issue red corner notices for both individuals. Once they are caught, their interrogation is expected to reveal crucial information about those involved in the phone tapping scandal.

During the investigation, all accused have reportedly stated that they carried out these illegal activities under Prabhakar Rao’s orders. This has led investigators to focus on Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Rao, believing their interrogation will uncover potential political connections.

Recently, Hyderabad’s former police commissioner Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy visited Delhi to brief CBI officials on the case’s significance. This meeting has further accelerated the process of issuing red corner notices through Interpol.

As the investigation progresses, the scale and implications of this surveillance operation continue to unfold, raising serious questions about privacy and the abuse of power in Telangana.

