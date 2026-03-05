x
Home > Politics

Over 60% Teaching Posts Vacant in Telangana Government Medical Colleges, RTI Reveals

Published on March 5, 2026 by nethra

Over 60% Teaching Posts Vacant in Telangana Government Medical Colleges, RTI Reveals

Hyderabad: More than 60 percent of teaching faculty posts are vacant in government medical colleges across Telangana, raising concerns about the state of medical education and healthcare training.

According to RTI filed by Sashi Kumar of Yugantar, the response from the Office of the Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, said the state currently has 35 government medical colleges with a sanctioned strength of 6,999 teaching posts. However, 4,383 of these posts remain vacant, leaving nearly 63 percent of positions unfilled.

Vacancy Across Teaching Cadres

The RTI details the vacancy position across faculty ranks:

Professors: 1,280 sanctioned, 484 vacant

Associate Professors: 1,560 sanctioned, 1,119 vacant

Assistant Professors: 3,686 sanctioned, 2,337 vacant

Tutors: 473 sanctioned, 443 vacant

The shortage is particularly acute among Associate Professors and Assistant Professors, who form the backbone of medical teaching and clinical supervision in government hospitals attached to medical colleges.

Recruitment Initiated

The Director of Medical Education informed that recruitment of Assistant Professors has been initiated through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB). A notification was issued on June 28, 2025, to fill these posts through direct recruitment.

Despite the recruitment process being initiated, thousands of posts remain vacant across the state’s medical colleges.

Promotions in Recent Years

The RTI response also states that promotions were granted over the past two academic years.

In 2023–24, 106 Associate Professors were promoted as Professors while 248 Assistant Professors were promoted as Associate Professors.

In 2024–25, 281 Associate Professors were promoted as Professors, 65 Assistant Professors were elevated as Associate Professors, and 44 Professors were promoted as Additional Directors of Medical Education.

Retirements Ahead

The RTI also indicated that several senior faculty members are set to retire within the next year, including the Director of Medical Education, Director (Academic), five Additional Directors, 27 Professors and one Associate Professor.

