Home > Politics

P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya
P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project
Bollywood's Biggest Blockbuster's Streaming Date
Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu
HIT 3 Numbers crucial for Nani's Theatrical Market

P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project

The ‘P4 – Zero Poverty’ initiative introduced by AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is getting support from rich and powerful. In a heartening development, Prasad Seeds owner Karumanchi Prasad came forward to build Lift Irrigation Project on Kommamuru Canal in Guntur district.

The Lift Irrigation Project will be built with an investment of Rs 10 Cr in Kakumanu Mandal in Guntur district. Prasad Seeds founder Karumanchi Prasad personally met CM Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday and pledged to take up lift irrigation project in his village.

Villages in Kakumanu mandal and other areas are receiving water for irrigation through Kommamuru Canal which is 43-km long. While the fields at the beginning of Canal are receiving water, those at the end are not receiving. Especially agriculture fields located at the last 10-km stretch are facing severe difficulties in getting water.

Building a Lift Irrigation Project on Kommamuru Canal is the only solution to address water scarcity issue to farmers at the end of the Canal. To address this issue, entrepreneur Karumanchi Prasad has come forward to build Lift Irrigation Project. He also hails from the same area.

If Lift Irrigation Project is built on Kommamuru Canal, then 5,315 acres will receive irrigation water in Kakumanu, BK Palem, Garikapadu and other areas in Guntur district.

Appreciating Karumanchi Prasad’s concern, CM Chandrababu Naidu ordered Irrigation officials to prepare DPR for the Lift Irrigation Project and coordinate with Prasad Seeds to execute it successfully.

We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya
Bollywood's Biggest Blockbuster's Streaming Date
HIT 3 Numbers crucial for Nani's Theatrical Market

We auditioned Snakes for 5 days as it has a special character in Phani: Director VN Aditya
P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project
Bollywood's Biggest Blockbuster's Streaming Date
Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu
HIT 3 Numbers crucial for Nani's Theatrical Market

P4 initiative: Prasad Seeds comes forward to take up Lift Irrigation Project
Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu
Turf war intensifies in Pithapuram

