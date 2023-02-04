Packed schedule for Prabhas

Prabhas is going to have a packed February. The actor is having mega-scale entertainers in his bag and is going to juggle between the film shoots. Prabhas is packed for February. He will be joining the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Salaar for 15 days schedule and he will also work for Nag Ashwin’s Project K in between.

Salaar will have a 15-day long schedule in Vizag. Prashanth Neel will shoot some key action episodes of the film in this schedule. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Salaar releases in September. There is a strong buzz that Project K is going to release in two parts. Makers are planning to clear the air in this month by making it official. Leaving this Prabhas is also planning to join Maruthi film in March. Overall Prabhas will be packed in February and March with his film commitments.