Padma Awards 2026 Announced

Padma Awards: one of the highest civilian awards of the country are announced for the year today. Dharmendra is conferred with Padma Vibhushan while Mammootty and Piyush Pandey are announced for Padma Bhushan. Rajendra Prasad, Murali Mohan are announced for Padma Shri awards. The presentation event is expected to take place in New Delhi in April this year. A total number of 131 Padma awards are approved by the government for the year 2026.

From the Telugu states, here are the Padma award winners:

Chandramouli Gaddamanugu (Telangana): Science and Engineering

Deepika Reddy (Telangana): Art

Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad (Andhra Pradesh): Art

Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Andhra Pradesh): Art

Guduru Venkat Rao (Telangana): Medicine

Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian (Telangana): Science and Engineering

Kumarasamy Thangaraj (Telangana): Science and Engineering

Maganti Murali Mohan (Andhra Pradesh): Art

Rama Reddy Mamidi (Telangana): Animal Husbandry

Vempati Kutumba Sastry (Andhra Pradesh): Literature and Education.