x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Padma Awards 2026 Announced

Published on January 25, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi’s Lavish Surprise For Anil Ravipudi
image
Padma Awards 2026 Announced
image
Viral: Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Gurudwara
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabali
image
What a Lineup Allu Arjun?

Padma Awards 2026 Announced

Padma Awards: one of the highest civilian awards of the country are announced for the year today. Dharmendra is conferred with Padma Vibhushan while Mammootty and Piyush Pandey are announced for Padma Bhushan. Rajendra Prasad, Murali Mohan are announced for Padma Shri awards. The presentation event is expected to take place in New Delhi in April this year. A total number of 131 Padma awards are approved by the government for the year 2026.

From the Telugu states, here are the Padma award winners:

Chandramouli Gaddamanugu (Telangana): Science and Engineering
Deepika Reddy (Telangana): Art
Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad (Andhra Pradesh): Art
Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Andhra Pradesh): Art
Guduru Venkat Rao (Telangana): Medicine
Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian (Telangana): Science and Engineering
Kumarasamy Thangaraj (Telangana): Science and Engineering
Maganti Murali Mohan (Andhra Pradesh): Art
Rama Reddy Mamidi (Telangana): Animal Husbandry
Vempati Kutumba Sastry (Andhra Pradesh): Literature and Education.

Next Chiranjeevi’s Lavish Surprise For Anil Ravipudi Previous Viral: Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Gurudwara
else

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi’s Lavish Surprise For Anil Ravipudi
image
Padma Awards 2026 Announced
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabali

Latest

image
Chiranjeevi’s Lavish Surprise For Anil Ravipudi
image
Padma Awards 2026 Announced
image
Viral: Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Gurudwara
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabali
image
What a Lineup Allu Arjun?

Most Read

image
Viral: Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Gurudwara
image
Telangana Phone Tapping Case Sparks Fresh Political Storm
image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event