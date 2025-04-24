x
Home > Politics

Pahalgam Terror Attack: CM Revanth Reddy to lead candle light rally

Published on April 24, 2025 by swathy



Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lead the candle light rally to express solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. The candle light rally will be taken out from People’s Plaza to Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Friday.

With Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leading the candle light rally, large number of peoples participation is expected and Hyderabad Police are making arrangements accordingly.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his colleagues paid tributes to Pahalgam terror attack victims in a meeting held at Command Control Centre, Hyderabad.

While total 27 people lost life in the terrorists attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam, two from Andhra Pradesh and a Bihar-born IB officer working in Hyderabad, were among them. According to various news reports, it is said that about 80 to 100 Telangana natives have been stuck in Kashmir.

To bring back Telangana residents stuck in Jammu and Kashmir state, Government has launched helpline.

Besides launching helpline, Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has urged all tour operators and general public to share the details of Telangana citizens who have been on Jammu and Kashmir trip recently.

These are helpline numbers of Telangana Tourism Department : 9440816071/ 9010659333 / 040-23450368.

Telangana citizens stuck in Jammu and Kashmir and their family members or relatives can call Tourism Ministry’s helpline to seek assistance.

else

