Home > Politics

Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,

A Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight carrying 220 passengers, including a group of Trinamool Congress MPs, faced a nightmare mid-air when a sudden hailstorm struck, forcing the pilot to declare an emergency. The aircraft (6E 2142) eventually landed safely in Srinagar, but not before a harrowing experience that left passengers fearing for their lives.

As the Airbus A320 flew over Amritsar, the pilot requested emergency permission from Pakistan’s Lahore Air Traffic Control to briefly enter their airspace and avoid the severe weather. However, Pakistan reportedly refused the request. With tensions high between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, both countries have restricted each other’s flights from using their airspace.

Left with no alternative, the pilot had to navigate through the violent storm, leading to extreme turbulence. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now launched an investigation into the incident.

Among those onboard were TMC MPs Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur. Ghose described the ordeal as a “near-death” experience.

“People were screaming, praying, and panicking. I genuinely thought it was the end,” she said after landing. She praised the pilot’s skill, adding, “When we landed, the nose of the aircraft was damaged. We thanked the pilot immediately.”

Videos from inside the flight showed passengers in distress, some praying loudly as the plane shook violently. The clips have since gone viral, showcasing the intensity of the emergency.

