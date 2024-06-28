x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics > Palla Srinivasa Rao takes charge as AP TDP chief

Palla Srinivasa Rao takes charge as AP TDP chief

Published on June 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Palla Srinivasa Rao takes charge as AP TDP chief

Spread the love

Senior TDP leader and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao took charge as the TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president on Friday. He visited the party state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and assumed charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said that he would build the gap between the party workers and the state government. He would try to get greater importance for the party workers in the government. He further said that he would be the bridge between the party workers and the government in the state.

Srinivasa Rao said that the party workers have worked hard to bring the party back to power in the state. He remembers their contribution and does justice for them in the days to come. He wanted the party activists to keep up the spirit and ensure that the party wins the 2029 general election also.

He also promised to lift all politically-motivated cases against the party workers. He alleged that the previous YSR Congress government had filed political cases against the party workers. The government also targeted TDP workers across the state, he said. He further alleged that the YSR Congress government haunted the TDP workers across the state.

He promised the party workers that he would get all the cases lifted against them. He would be available for the party workers round the clock. He said that the TDP workers can walk into his office any time and get things done.

Meanwhile, TDP chief and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Srinivasa Rao on assuming charge as the party state unit president. He wished that Srinivasa Rao would work hard to keep the party strong. He also wanted Srinivasa Rao to be available for the party workers and see that justice is done to them. He said that the government too would be available for the party workers.

Party general secretary and Minister for Human Resources Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated Srinivasa Rao. He asked Srinivasa Rao to be available for the party workers. He said that the party was able to win this election only because of the hard work of the activists. He told Srinivasa Rao not to forget the party workers and be available for them.

Next Kalki: Celeb world in AWE of this EPIC Previous Jagan damaged Andhra University, says Ganta
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser
image
Samantha joins Secret Alchemist as Co-Founder

Latest

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Most Read

image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management

Related Articles

Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions