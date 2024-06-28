Palla Srinivasa Rao takes charge as AP TDP chief

Spread the love

Senior TDP leader and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao took charge as the TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president on Friday. He visited the party state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and assumed charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said that he would build the gap between the party workers and the state government. He would try to get greater importance for the party workers in the government. He further said that he would be the bridge between the party workers and the government in the state.

Srinivasa Rao said that the party workers have worked hard to bring the party back to power in the state. He remembers their contribution and does justice for them in the days to come. He wanted the party activists to keep up the spirit and ensure that the party wins the 2029 general election also.

He also promised to lift all politically-motivated cases against the party workers. He alleged that the previous YSR Congress government had filed political cases against the party workers. The government also targeted TDP workers across the state, he said. He further alleged that the YSR Congress government haunted the TDP workers across the state.

He promised the party workers that he would get all the cases lifted against them. He would be available for the party workers round the clock. He said that the TDP workers can walk into his office any time and get things done.

Meanwhile, TDP chief and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Srinivasa Rao on assuming charge as the party state unit president. He wished that Srinivasa Rao would work hard to keep the party strong. He also wanted Srinivasa Rao to be available for the party workers and see that justice is done to them. He said that the government too would be available for the party workers.

Party general secretary and Minister for Human Resources Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated Srinivasa Rao. He asked Srinivasa Rao to be available for the party workers. He said that the party was able to win this election only because of the hard work of the activists. He told Srinivasa Rao not to forget the party workers and be available for them.