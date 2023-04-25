Pan-Indian failures from Telugu Cinema

Telugu cinema and Telugu films reached a new place after the release of Baahubali franchise. Films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara made enough noise at the Indian box-office last year. Telugu cinema has a chart of films that will release across the nation. Films like Micheal, Dasara and Shaakuntalam released across the nation and failed badly. Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura was announced as a pan-Indian film but it did not release in any other language due to various reasons. Akhil Akkineni’s Agent is hitting the screens on April 28th and is made on a huge budget.

The film is releasing in Telugu and Malayalam due to the last-day rush. The shoot is completed recently and the dubbing work is yet to conclude. Pan-Indian release needs a proper planning and a grand promotional plan. A bunch of films from young actors are announced for pan-Indian release but there should be takers or those who have to come ahead and bear the digital expenses. It is quite easy for the makers to release posters with pan-Indian release but it is not so easy for any film to have a grand release across the nation in all the major languages.