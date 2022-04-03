‘Panchakattu’ song from Nani’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ out on April 6

Nani’s upcoming rom-com ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ is one of the much-awaited movies in Telugu. The makers have announced the release of the first single from the movie.

While the music is being composed by Vivek Athreya, the first single tilted ‘Panchakattu’ from ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ is to be out on April 6 at 6.30 pm.

The makers made this announcement by releasing a poster featuring Nani. Nani, who sports shades, is seen confused, as he peeps out of the taxi. Interestingly, the background is designed with a comical approach.

Helmed by Vivek Athreya under the prestigious Mythri Movie banner, ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ stars Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh Nazim as the heroine, who plays Leela Thomas.

Niketh Bommi handled the cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film. Ante Sundaraniki is scheduled for its theatrical release on June 10th.